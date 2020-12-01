Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page has announced he is transgender.

The actor took to social media on Tuesday 1st December to make a statement.

Speaking about his choice to speak about his gender publicly, Page says he is overwhelmed by the support he has received.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self”.

The actor also spoke about his fear in coming out and highlighted the difficulties of those who have done the same but from a less privileged background.

“My joy is real, but it is also fragile. The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.

“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence. To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.”

The Juno actor turned his attention to the leaders of the world highlighting discrimination towards trans people.

“The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.

“In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.

“To the political leaders who work to criminalize trans healthcare and deny our right to exist and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands.

“You unleash a fury of vile and demeaning rage that lands on the shoulders of the trans community, a community in which 40% of trans adults report attempting suicide. Enough is enough. You aren’t being “cancelled,” you are hurting people. I am one of those people and we won’t be silent in the face of your attacks.”

Concluding his statement, Elliot says that he loves the fact that he is trans and can fully embrace who he truly is.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG-CgERhs63/

Elliot Page rose to stardom and in gained an Oscar nomination after starring in the cult-classic comedy Juno that follows a teenage girl who decides to proceed with her unwanted pregnancy and find adoptive parents for her unborn child.

Other films Page starred in include Inception, Whip It and a recurring role as Kitty Pryde in the X-Men series.

More recently, Page played Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.