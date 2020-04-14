Tyson Fury made a HUGE pizza order this weekend.

The boxer is spending lockdown at his home in the UK with his wife and five kids, and we know a guy his size gets hungry but we think this order was a bit much for six people!

TMZ reports that apart from a load of pizza, the order included lamb chops, chicken, shrimp, pasta and a LOT of coke.

Altogether, the order came to well over 500 pounds and he threw down a very generous tip as well – good news for the restaurant which, like most, is currently closed and only allowed to take-aways and delivery.