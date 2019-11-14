British boxer Tyson Fury has said he wants to train with Ireland’s own Conor McGregor.

Speaking on the Miriam O’Callaghan show on RTE, Fury said he thinks Conor is an “absolute fantastic fight man”.

“He’s [Conor] offered to train me if I ever want to go into MMA. What better training would I ever have than the Notorious Conor McGregor? So yeah, I’ll be looking forward to training with Conor McGregor. We’re going to get it all planned in and I should be over to Dublin quite soon…

“…I’ll definitely be coming over for a training session, that’s for sure. 100%. I look forward to it. I enjoy new challenges. I’d been MMA training last week with Darren Turnover in Liverpool, another UFC star and I really enjoy the new challenge so. I don’t know where or when but it’s definitely going to happen because after I finish me boxing career, I quite fancy me hand at MMA as well.”

Fury is the undefeated lineal heavyweight champion of the world. From Irish traveller heritage, the “Gypsy King” is undefeated in 28 professional fights. His most famous victory came in 2015, when he stunned long-time champion Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles.

However, he was however forced to vacate the belts because of issues with drugs, alcohol and mental health and did not fight again for more than two years.