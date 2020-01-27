Two more bombshells are set to enter the Love Island villa tonight.

The ITV show will see Demi Jones and Wallace Wilson enter the villa following Sunday’s cliffhanger.

Here’s what we know so far about the two new islanders.

Demi Jones

Instagram :@demijones1

Age: 21

Hometown: Portsmouth

Occupation: Boutique Style Advisor

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I think when boys see me they go for my looks and don’t want to get to know me on a deeper level. Whereas I like to think I’ve got a bit of personality to go with it – I’m bubbly and fun.

How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10 and what would you say is your best feature?

I’d say I’m a 7. My best feature is my hair, I think that makes me different, I’m a natural redhead.

Describe your ideal man

Someone macho and mature. Someone sexy! I like cheekiness, also at the same time they’ve got to make me laugh

Who have you got your eyes on in the villa?

I’ve got my eyes on Nas and Finn.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the guy you want?

I’m not going to beat around the bush. If I’m coupled up with someone I’m not happy with and if there’s someone I vibe with, I will have to say something, I’ll have to get my feelings across.

Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye?

I would like to say I’m 99% loyal. However, if my boyfriend or someone I’m talking to is not giving me the right attention or affection then my eyes could start wandering. It only takes a boy to give you a bit of attention when you’re not getting it from the right person, for you to be swayed.

Wallace Wilson

Instagram: @wallacewilson1

Age: 24

Hometown: Inverness

Occupation: Personal trainer

What makes you the perfect Love Islander?

I’ve got the perfect balance between competitiveness, humour and energy. I’ve got a positive mentality and I’m really open-minded.

Have you got any bad habits?

I can over analyse things sometimes when it comes to love.

Describe your ideal woman.

Someone ambitious, athletic and confident.

Who have you got your eye on in the villa?

I’ve got my eyes on three different girls, Paige, Siânnise and Sophie.

What’s your best chat up line?

I usually just say, ‘Hi my name is Wallace’ and go from there. I find out what their star sign is, find out a bit more about them… to see if we match up.

How far are you prepared to go in the villa to get the girl you want?

I think stepping on toes is life isn’t it, it’s just what happens, you’ve got to look after number one.

Will you be loyal in the villa or can you have a bit of a wandering eye?

I could have a wandering eye but I’d be honest about it.