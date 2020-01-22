The Love Island game has continued outside the villa for some former contestants.

Michael Griffiths, who was a contestant on the 2019 summer series has found a new love interest.

The Sun Online had previously reported that Griffiths, who was involved in a love triangle with Amber Gill and Joanna Chimonides, had found love once more with another Love Island alum, Ellie Brown from the 2018 season.

Meeting on ‘Ex On The Beach’, the two have apparently been smitten with each other ever since.

Speaking to the Sun , Griffith says he’s happy with his current situation.

Ellie and I did form a good bond on the show. The relationship we built was unbelievable.

“To have someone as amazing as her in my life means so much. I’m head over heels and I’m not letting her go.”

He continued to say that, their relationship, which began as simple friendship blossomed after spending more time together.

“Initially I just opened up to her because we were both from up north, she was a friendly face and I guess we have a lot in common both being on Love Island. She instantly felt like home.

“But then it grew into a lot more. She helped me open up and believe in myself a lot more.”

Reportedly, the pair have already met each others parents as their bond continues to grow.

“She is such a beautiful genuine girl who I think is amazing. I can’t fault anything about her. We just clicked. I didn’t feel like she wanted anything from me it was just natural.

“We are in the same boat so it instantly felt like we were equals in the relationship. I can tell her anything an know it won’t go no further. We trust each other completely. I would give her my phone to look through no worries.”

Michael famously dumped Amber Gill on Love Island last summer after visiting Casa Amor and returning with Joanna Chimonides.

She was subsequently voted out of the villa and when he didn’t leave with her, he tried to get back into his original coupling with Gill.

Amber refused and went on to win the series with Irishman Greg O’Shea.