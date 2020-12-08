Twitter has released a list of the most popular topics and people from a range of categories this year.

Covid-19 dominated conversations for most of 2020, but it was a Kildare actor who managed to secure the most liked tweet of 2020.

‘I’m Irish’ were the words Paul Mescal tweeted back in July, that was after he was nominated for an Emmy award.

The Normal People Star was mistakenly labelled as an British man by some outlets across the water, he made sure to clear that one up.

The series itself was the fifth most talked about entertainment story on the site, a category that was topped by none other than Love Island.

Politics lovers also had their fair share of tweets this year, the General Election here along with the US Presidential Election makes the list of most talked about topics.

Kobe Bryant was the most mentioned sports star on Twitter worldwide this year, after the Basketball legend died suddenly in a helicopter crash back in January.

Normal People

Normal People was the BBC iPlayer’s most streamed series of 2020, attracting more than 62 million views.

The adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel set in Sligo, about two Irish teenagers who fall in love, proved more popular than Killing Eve and MasterChef, which came second and third.

The first episode alone was streamed more than 6-million times.