By Cillian Doyle.

Tensions are set to continue to rise tonight as a new challenge stirs it up in the villa.

Love Island has given us a glimpse at what is ahead tonight, including the Islanders sharing their thoughts on Jake.

The challenge, titled “A Couple of Sorts” shows the Islanders given a number of different categories and it’s up to them to decide which top three couples they think have received the most votes from the public.

Questions include “The first three couples to split after the show” and “the top three most one-sided” relationships.

👀 FIRST LOOK 👀 Tensions continue to rise between Jiberty as the Islanders share their thoughts on Jake… plus it's time for the couples to find out what the public thinks of them in today's challenge, with the results leaving some of them SHOOK 😦 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/129HXsW34H — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 13, 2021

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.