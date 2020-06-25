Universal Pictures are looking to do a reboot of ‘Twister’, and in fairness, they’ve a great director lined up for the job.

‘Twister’ hit cinemas back in 1996 and proved to be a smash, making $495 million at the box office.

It was the second-highest-grossing film of that year, surpassed only by fellow disaster movie ‘Independence Day’.

The movie starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as storm chasers on the brink of divorce.

It boasted quite a cast with Cary Elwes, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Alan Ruck also starring.

Jan de Bont (‘Speed’, ‘Minority Report’) was the director of the original.

Joseph Kosinski is now in talks to direct the reboot.

Frank Marshall will produce and Universal is currently meeting writers to pen the script.

Kosinski also helmed the highly-anticipated sequel ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which hits cinemas this December.

His previous credits include another Tom Cruise starrer, ‘Oblivion’, ‘Tron: Legacy’ and ‘Only the Brave’.

No word yet on cast and plot but given the 1996 movie was applauded for its visual effects, expect a big budget and some stunning CGI FX.

Share it:











