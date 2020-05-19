Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce has died at the age of 30.

The news was confirmed by his family in the US.

According to TMZ, the bodies of Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were found by his family in his apartment Las Vegas.

Taking to Facebook, Gregory’s mother expressed her loss.

“I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain. I’d text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you’d tell me, Ma, I got you, we’ll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CABcaCuAzjc/

Following TMZ’s initial report, his family released an official statement.

“We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death.”

“The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first. The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes.”

Boyce was best known for his role in the first Twilight movie, where he played Tyler Crowley.