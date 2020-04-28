Masterchef presenter John Torode had to put out a fire in his kitchen on This Morning.

The TV chef was presenting the segment live from his home on ITV’s This Morning when he failed to notice a tea towel catch fire on his cooker.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were finally able to draw his attention to the incident and he managed to extinguish the flames.

To add to the calamity, Torode’s smoke alarm went off after the fire had been taken care of!

We just hope that the muffin he was making was worth the stress!