Conor McGregor has taken to Twitter to welcome Kim Kardashian to the family after reports claim the pair are related.

According to Daily Record, the Kardashian Klann are descendants of Scottish royalty, Rob Roy MacGregor, who the UFC superstar has referenced as a relative in the past.

The startling family tree was uncovered by journalist Craig Williams after Kourtney revealed the reason she named her daughter, Penelope Scotland Disick was to honour her mother’s Scottish ancestry.

Kim’s great-great-great gran on her mum Kris Jenner’s side, Margaret Elizabeth Magee was a relative of Thomas Magee.

Magee changed his name from James MacGregor in the 17th century as during the civil wars having the surname was punishable by death.

MacGregor is to folk hero Robert Roy MacGregor, who was depicted in the 1995 film Rob Roy, starring Liam Neeson.

Hearing the news, the Dubliner tweeted Kim Kardashian with a series of crown emojis and the caption: “Welcome to the family”.

In 2015: “My family originated from the Scottish highlands, they fought for their independence.

“It’s something that runs in my family’s history, I’ve become obsessed with that a little bit”