Tulisa has released a second statement on former X Factor contestant Misha B after her video response last week.

Tulisa says she was in defence mode when she made that video and she has since apologised to Misha directly.

Misha B appeared on The X-Factor back in 2011 and last week spoke out to say she felt producers had portrayed her as an ‘angry black girl.’

The now 28-year-old said her ordeal on the singing contest left her feeling suicidal and she was diagnosed with PTSD. She reshared a clip of Tulisa giving her a dressing down following one of her performances, where the N-Dubz star told her: “You being so feisty can come across quite mean.”


Tulisa says she now fully acknowledges the pain she caused Misha and that she sees herself in her.

View this post on Instagram

T ❤️ X @iammisha_b

A post shared by Tulisa Contostavlos (@tulisasinstagram) on

Share it:
Tags: