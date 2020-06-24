Tulisa has released a second statement on former X Factor contestant Misha B after her video response last week.

Tulisa says she was in defence mode when she made that video and she has since apologised to Misha directly.

Misha B appeared on The X-Factor back in 2011 and last week spoke out to say she felt producers had portrayed her as an ‘angry black girl.’

The now 28-year-old said her ordeal on the singing contest left her feeling suicidal and she was diagnosed with PTSD. She reshared a clip of Tulisa giving her a dressing down following one of her performances, where the N-Dubz star told her: “You being so feisty can come across quite mean.”

Tulisa says she now fully acknowledges the pain she caused Misha and that she sees herself in her.