Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star has been painted over with the words ‘Putin’s b***h’.

According to TMZ, CCTV footage shows one man appearing to have blonde hair, spray a coat of black paint over the star, and then in white paint adding his message.

Another man was reportedly with the vandal shooting pictures or footage.

The star was cleaned up within four hours, though black specks can still be seen.

Last year Trump’s star was vandalised with a pickaxe.