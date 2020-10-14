Charlie Sheen has led tributes to actress Conchata Ferrell, who has died aged 77.

Ferrell played housekeeper Berta on sitcom Two and a Half Men alongside Sheen and co-stars Jon Cryer, Angus T Jones and Ashton Kutcher, who replaced Sheen in 2011.

Ferrell reportedly died on Monday from complications following a cardiac arrest.

Sheen described his former co-star as “an absolute sweetheart a consummate pro a genuine friend”.

your "people"keeping was perfect. 💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Jon Cryer – who played Sheen’s brother on the show – tweeted “I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many” and recalled meeting Ferrell for the first time.

She was a beautiful human Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many. https://t.co/SucL6gFaAR — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

Two And A Half Men co-creator Chuck Lorre said: “We called her Chatty. And we all loved her. Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend.”

Ferrell earned two Emmy nominations for her role as Berta.

Her film roles include 1976 comedy Network, Edward Scissorhands in 1990 and Erin Brockovich in 2000, while her other many TV appearances included LA Law, Hearts Afire and Friends.

Ferrell was married and had one daughter and two stepdaughters.