Toy Show tops Irish TV ratings for 2019

The Late Late Toy Show was Ireland’s most watched show last year.

The TAM Ireland ratings show that an average of more than 1.54 million people tuned in on RTÉ One for the heart-warming extravaganza last November.

The figures show that RTÉ television shows clinch 42 spots in the Top 50 most-watched shows for last year.

Sport dominates the rest of the top five places, with the All-Ireland Football Final Replay between Dublin and Kerry the most-viewed sporting programme of the year, at 991,000 in second place. Just behind it on 988,000 was the drawn final between the footballing giants.

Virgin Media One then come in fourth with 980,000 watching the Six Nations game between Ireland and England, while the All-Ireland Hurling Final between Kilkenny and Galway was watched by 829,000 on RTÉ2.

The data also shows that 666,000 watched the Late Late Show tribute to Gay Byrne.

The highest-rating Six One News at 530,000 was on 4 November, the day Gay Byrne passed away.

Elsewhere, entertainment shows took a major slice of the ratings with I’m A Celebrity coming in at No. 8 as 724,000 watched the start of the series on Virgin Media One.

An episode of Room to Improve from October made the Top 10, with a viewership of 688,000, demonstrating the public’s enduring affection for the show, and its presenter. One episode in Dermot’s other series, Incredible Homes, was watched by 555,000.

On Christmas Day Mrs Brown’s Boys was enjoyed by 633,000, while The Young Offenders was a big hit too – 487,000 watched an episode which aired in November on RTÉ2.

Family favourites Dancing with the Stars, Operation Transformation, Ireland’s Fittest Family, and Raised by The Village also feature in the Top 50.

The TAM Ireland/Nielsen figures for 2019 show that the average Irish adult watching TV for 2 hours 55 minutes every day.

85% of daily viewing is consumed live, with just 15% watched as catch up, while 60% of all TV homes in Ireland now have the ability to pause, rewind and record live TV.