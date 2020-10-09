Tory Lanez has been charged for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot on the 15th of July.

According to the Los Angeles County District’s Attorney’s Office, he’s been charged with one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for inflicting great bodily harm to Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan’s previously accused Tory of being the person who shot her in the foot at a Hollywood party they both attended.

She’s discussed the shooting in several often emotional Instagram videos, calling it “super scary” and “the worst experience of my life”.

“Tory shot me,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a live-stream to her millions of followers. “You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying.”

She declined to tell police that night that she had been shot, and initial reports were only that a woman had foot injuries consistent with broken glass. She has said that she was too frightened the situation would have escalated if she revealed to police that there had been gunfire.

Lanez has not spoken publicly about the incident. On 24 September, he suggested on social media s that he would break his silence that evening, but that announcement turned out to be a teaser for the release of his fifth studio album, Daystar.