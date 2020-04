Tom Cruise has confirmed that Top Gun: Maverick has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s set to reprise his role as Pete Maverick Mitchell in the Top Gun sequel, 3 decades after the original movie.

It was due to hit cinemas in the UK and Ireland in July but Tom revealed that the upcoming movie has now been pushed back due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Share it:













Tags: #Entertainment #Showbiz