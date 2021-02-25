James Cox

RTÉ has extended Tommy Tiernan’s popular Saturday night show by six weeks.

The Tommy Tiernan Show was due to finish its ten-week run next weekend.

The comedian has proved to be hugely popular in the chat show with a twist. Its unusual format has proven to be a big hit with viewers.

The show is completely unscripted as Tiernan does not know who he will be interviewing in advance.

As the host does not have time for preparation and notes, and has to make conversation with his guests on the spot, it makes for honest and open conversations.

In a recent episode, Tiernan spoke to retired Irish rugby star Brian O’Driscoll about the challenges of parenting in a pandemic and the tragic story of one of his close friends who died by suicide.

Another popular episode saw Tiernan speak about mental health with Irish actress Brenda Fricker.

The final episode of the current series of the show will now air on RTÉ One on Saturday, April 17th.