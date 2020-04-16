The trailer for upcoming Tom Hardy movie ‘Capone’ has been released.

Director Josh Trank shared the video on Twitter, confirming the relase date of May 12th.

Rather than tell the well-known story of Al Capone’s days as an active criminal, this movie focuses on his life after being released from jail.

Claiming to be suffering from demantia, Capone is still making life difficult for the FBI as they try to force him to pay owed taxes.

Capone also stars Linda Cardellini (ER, Dead To Me) and Kyle McLachlan (Twin Peakes, Agents of SHIELD), and will be digitally released as cinemas remain closed.

TRAILER. Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12. (Different title. My cut. 🤩) pic.twitter.com/2PLdrcFxY6 — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020