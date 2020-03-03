Louis Theroux has revealed that Tom Cruise sent his gran some birthday treats.

The documentary film maker says Cruise got to know his cousin – actor and screenwriter Justin – during their time working on Tropic Thunder.

Justin mentioned to Cruise that his grandmother was turning 100 and, lo and behold, there was a delivery of cupcakes from the Top Gun star.

Louis Theroux will have the chance to make some cakes of his own when he appears on The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off on Channel 4.

It’s time to bake a difference.

