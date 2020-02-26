Production is underway on the follow up to 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Director Colin Trevorrow – who was also behind the camera for the first Jurassic World movie in 2015 – confirmed on twitter that the third installment of the series will be called Jurassic World: Dominion.

Dominion is expected to directly follow on from Fallen Kingdom, which ended with dinosaurs escaping captivity and roaming the world.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return to star in the film which is set for release in 2021 while Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neil will reprise their roles from the original Jurassic Park (1993).