Tipperary native ‘MC Daycent’ made quite an impression on last nights ‘Ireland’s Got Talent’…

The Thurles man who describes himself as “the best rapper alive” took to the stage with an original rendition of Eminem’s “Without Me”

His YouTube channel has amassed over 1 million views and it’s no wonder as all four judges gave him a yes to put him through to the next stage of the competition.

Judge Jason Byrne even remarked that he’s “got what it takes to win the competition”.

Do you think this audition is pure ‘daycent’? You can watch his audition here and see for yourself:

