A Tipperary girl has made it through to the battles in the Kids Voice UK.

Rachel O’Donnell from Ballytarsna impressed the judges on the singing competition which sees contestants perform for four judges who then chose if they want the contestant on their team.

The four judges, Black Eyed Peas’ Will.I.Am, McFly’s Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and Paloma Faith all tried to bag the Irish girl for their teams, with Rachel deciding on Paloma Faith as her mentor.

Rachel wowed the audience with her version of “I wanna be a cowboy’s sweetheart’.