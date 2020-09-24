Never did we imagine we’d be so invested in TikTok gossip.

Dixie Damelio has clapped back at her ex Griffin Johnson who released a song claiming his innocence in terms of their relationship.

The TikTok duo split up in July of this year after rumours had been circling about some of the TikTok boys cheating on their girlfriends.

Two names thrown into the mix were Dixie Damelio and Griffin Johnson with the pair breaking up after cheating allegations.

The dust settled and Dixie seemed to be moving on with fellow social media star Noah Beck.

In the past week, Griffin re-added fuel to the fire releasing a diss track claiming that he never cheated in the first place.

Here’s where it gets interesting.

Dixie has responded publicly on TikTok with a video (using his song) showing a collection of screenshots seemingly proving his infidelity.

The video has already amassed over 25 million views in 15 hours. In comparison, Johnson’s video for the song has reached 1.5 million in 3 days.

Griffin has come out to suggest that some of the screenshots are edited to make it seem worse.

A person isn’t defined by how they get kicked down. They’re defined by how they get back up. — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) September 23, 2020

the truth will set you free especially if what’s out there is half a story — Griffin Johnson (@lmgriffjohnson) September 23, 2020

Dixie Damelio gained popularity on the social media platform in the past year alongside her sister Charlie, the most followed person on the app.