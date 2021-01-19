Joe Exotic, star of Netflix series “Tiger King”, expects to receive a pardon from the US President tomorrow.

Donald Trump is expected to issue more than 100 presidential pardons on his last day in office.



Mr Exotic, who’s serving time for a series of crimes including murder-for-hire and animal cruelty, says he’s confident he’ll be released and has even arranged for a limousine to be on stand-by outside the prison tomorrow.

Joe’s private investigator Eric Love is now on ‘radio silence’ ahead of the ‘expected’ announcement tomorrow.

“This time tomorrow, we’re going to be celebrating,’” he told Metro.co.uk. “We have good reason to believe it will come through.”