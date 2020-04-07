Tiger King’s Doc Antle says his animals are safe from the coronavirus after it was reported that a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the disease.

Doc has told TMZ that his Myrtle Beach Safari has been on lockdown since the US government announced guidelines to tackle the pandemic, with his 25 employees in self-isolation.

Doc says his cats are bathed regularly with caretakers assigned to animals to limit the possibility of exposure, and should an animal display symptoms or test positive for coronavirus it will be placed in quarantine.

Netflix series Tiger King has been one of the hit shows of 2020; it focuses primarily on flamboyant zookeeper Joe Exotic and his rivalry with Carole Baskin as well as a number of other big cat conservationists and collectors.