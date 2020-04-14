Tiger King fans had a pleasant shock from the bonus episode of the hit Netflix series.

John Finlay, the first husband of Joe Exotic, spoke to the cameras once more following the series airing on the streaming service around the world.

In the series, John had hardly any teeth in his mouth with the conversation suggesting it was due to drug use at the animal park.

tbh no one has ever had a glow up as impressive as john finlay’s #tigerkingandi #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/PGB0tv7kuJ — Natalie Moon (@nmoon1417) April 13, 2020

That doesn’t seem to be the case, however.

Speaking to Refinery29, Finlay said there was a different reason entirely for his appearance in the show.

‘It is a huge misconception that drugs were the cause of my dental issues.’

‘I was four years clean from drugs — something else they left out.’

In the interview, Finlay alleges that Netlfix decided to play up his appearance for the benefit of the show and that they made him look like ‘a drugged-out hillbilly.’

why is no one talking about john finlay’s transformation?! #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/i31uhFqrGf — Kyrie Mixson (@kyrieeileen) April 10, 2020

‘I had a genetic issue relating to my teeth and had made several previous attempts to repair them.’

The ex-husband of Joe Exotic revealed that he did two interviews with Netflix, one with teeth and one without.

‘I suppose when you are trying to make a story, you create characters…’

‘Perhaps they felt it was best just to keep my ‘character’ how I used to look.’