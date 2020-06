A judge has given control of Joe Exotic’s zoo made famous in Netflix series ‘Tiger King’ to his rival Carole Baskin.

A federal court ruled he had illegally transferred the park’s ownership to his mother to avoid paying civil judgments against him.

Baskin is now the owner of the ‘GW Exotic Animal Memorial Park’ in Garvin County, Oklahoma.

Joe Exotic’s currently serving 22 years in jail for killing five tigers and plotting to have Mrs Baskin killed.