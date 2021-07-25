It’s that time of year, Casa Amor!

It’s fair to say that this year’s Love Island series has brought very little drama to the Villa, excluding Hugo’s shock statement on Thursday night’s episode.

Viewers of the reality show have been calling for Casa Amor to stir up a little more drama, and well Love Island has delivered!

Among the new arrivals is three contestants from the Island of Ireland.

The youngest of the new arrivals is Salma Naran, a 20-year-old model, and social media influencer.

The model says she signed up for the show to find that special someone as she’s ‘never been in love before.

Salma added it’s the ‘perfect atmosphere’ as ‘you don’t have the outside world distractions.’

Next to join Salma, in the Casa Amor villa is International DJ Kaila Troy.

Kaila, 28-years-old, is from Dublin Ireland and wants to enter the series as ‘real life dating has not been doing her any favours at all’.

And finally, the last new bombshell is Belfast’s Strategic Marketing Consultant Matthew MacNabb.

The 26-year-old will enter the villa to find love and doesn’t mind ‘stepping on people’s toes’ to get what he wants

Matthew added ‘the main thing is the adventure, it seems like a really fun thing to do’.

Also set to enter the series are contestants Harry, Mary and Medhy.

