With just over one week to go until the most eagerly anticipated production of the Irish TV calendar airs, The Late Late Toy Show trailer will finally premiere on RTÉ from this evening.

But of course, we’ve got the first sneak peek right here.

Marshmallows, Christmas jumpers, and popcorn angels are the order of the day, as one little boy and his family prepare to settle in to watch the show.

There’s also a special appearance from Gabriel, The Late Late Show owl, named after the late Gay Byrne.

This year, for the first time, RTÉ News Now will simulcast The Late Late Toy Show with Irish Sign Language. Presenters Daniel Crean and Amanda Coogan will sign on the night.

Over three evenings leading up to the biggest TV event of the year, The Late Late Toy Show Unwrapped team will bring viewers on a trip down memory lane of Toy Shows past, with a sneaky behind-the-scenes look forward to what The Late Late Toy Show 2019 has in store.

Remember JohnJoe the horologist from Ryan’s very first Toy Show?

The team has tracked JohnJoe down to where he now resides, in Paris, studying law and still loving clocks. Stella McGirl from Leitrim also returns to talk about her two stints on The Late Late Show and gracing the front page of The Leitrim Observer.

Next Friday’s theme remains a closely-guarded secret.

What do you think it is?

The Late Late Toy Show Unwrapped airs Wednesday 27, Thursday 28 and Friday 29 November on RTÉ One at 7pm.