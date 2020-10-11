Not even Covid-19 will put a stop to the iconic Late Late Toy Show, but due to the pandemic the show will have some changes this year.

The main being no live studio audience as it would be impossible to maintain social distancing.

Instead, RTÉ are still giving the public the chance to take part – virtually. Producers stated “… we are creating a magical, socially distanced, audience who will be beamed into studio, through the magic of TV, straight from their own homes!”

“And to do this we need your help. Because we want you and your family to be part of that remote audience and bring the cheers and the claps, and the oohs and the aahs to Ireland’s favourite night of the year.”

So who knows… you could find yourself apart of the historic virtual audience this year…

Applications are open until October 23rd!