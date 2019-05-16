This week’s Late Late Show line-up revealed

Legendary musician John Sheahan leads a Late Late Show line up including champion jockey Pat Smullen and three of Ireland’s leading crime fiction writers.

With more than a half-century of performing experience under his belt, John Sheahan is one of Ireland’s most recognisable and most loved folk musicians.

To celebrate his 80th birthday, John will join host Ryan Tubridy and some familiar faces for chats and tunes, including Declan O’Rourke, Damien Dempsey, Ralph McTell and Phelim Drew.

Nine-time Irish champion jockey Pat Smullen was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March of last year and, following medical advice, announced his retirement earlier this month.

Pat joins Ryan to discuss how it felt to come to that decision, and what the future holds.

Three of the leading lights of the Irish crime fiction scene – internationally successful authors Liz Nugent, Jo Spain and Patricia Gibney – will join Ryan to discuss how they started writing, the secrets to their success and why people are so fascinated with the world of crime.

Viewers will also find out whether the budding restorers taking part in this year’s Late Late Show Antiques Challenge were successful in their efforts to restore and revive, and music will be from Soda Blonde, a new band from four of the five members of Little Green Cars.