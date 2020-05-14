The Late Late Show line up has been announced.

Michael Bublé will be chatting to Ryan Tubridy about how his family are coping with the Covid-19 lockdown and the challenges facing the music industry after the coronavirus.

Also appearing this week include the singer and show favourite Imelda May and Aslan frontman Christy Dignam.

The Aslan singer will be speaking to Ryan Tubridy about the recent passing of his beloved father.

Imelda May will be given a debut spoken word performance of some of her creations as she launches an EP of poetry set for release in June.

Kodaline will also be in the studio, performing their new single, and a special version of High Hopes.

Hoteliers John and Francis Brennan will feature on the show to discuss the big changes happening in the hospitality industry and John’s ongoing health battle.

RTÉ 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott will also be appearing to raise funds for the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation by shaving his head live on air.

Ryan Tubridy will also speak to Julian Benson over skype.

Finally, last February Roy Keane appeared on The Late Late Show with Fayla, a puppy in training for the Irish Guide Dogs.

The Late Late Show will revisit the story, catching up on labrador Fayla’s journey to becoming a working guide dog.