Don't Miss

If you're anything like us, you've lined up a few cosy weekends indoors, in preparation for the festive season. From Strictly Come Dancing to I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, the TV listings have been full of treats lately. Today RTÉ released the line-up for this Saturday night's Ray D'Arcy and it's not bad. TV and broadcasting legendis set to join Ray to talk about his friendship with footballing icon George Best. He'll reveal how the two built up a close relationship, and what he thinks led to the demise of one of soccer's brightest ever stars.will be talking about celebrating a very significant birthday, why it's good to be different and marking 30 years of World AIDS Day.joins Ray to pay tribute to his close friend and legendary singer, Sonny Knowles. He’ll also talk to Ray about his reaction to the Pope’s visit and the subsequent media coverage, and why he has no plans to slow down as he approaches his fiftieth year in the priesthood. Funny gal,will be chatting about the joys of moving to London and her upcoming 'Gleebag' shows which will be her first headlining tour.And fresh from Channel 4's Lego Masters, Irish contestants Catherine (10) and Patrick (13) Caddell tell us about their love of Lego, what it was like in the 'build room' and their future Lego aspirations. Tune into the Ray D’Arcy Show, Saturday, November 24 at 9.50pm