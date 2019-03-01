The lineup for this weekend’s Ray D’Arcy Show has been announced, and it’s not half bad.

Kerry Katona will be on chatting to Ray about her quest to find love again on Celebs go Dating, life with five kids and her recent move into motivational speaking.

Ray will be joined by ‘Celebrity Globetrotters’ Senator David Norris, comedian Alison Spittle and Crystal Swing’s Derek Burke who will be giving some behind the scenes news from their recent trip together to Morocco.

Tony O’Reilly, the former postman who gambled €10 million and lost it will be telling his story, followed by a very special musical performance by singer Brian Kennedy, who will chat to Ray about his ongoing recovery from cancer.

Finally, Maverick Sabre will be performing Glory from his new album When I Wake Up to celebrate being his UK and Irish tour.

