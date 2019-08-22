If you’ve ever worked as a receptionist you’d know that a lot of your morning is taken up with signing for packages and collecting post from various delivery services.

Although it comes with the job there is no harm injecting a bit of banter into the somewhat mundane task.

Something that this Irish man decided to take on as part of a harmless prank.

A video, uploaded by Reddit user Rooare, shows the front desk worker telling each driver/courier that the handbrake of their van “was down” when it, of course, wasn’t.

The drivers’ reactions are hilarious, and exactly what you need today.

Watch here:

“I could watch this forever. Fantastic,” one user commented under the post.

While another added: “Move over Jesus – this is the greatest thing in the universe”