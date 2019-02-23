Ruby O’Kelly is a 13 year old singer song writer who hails from Co. Cavan, who hopes through her song ‘You won’t stop me’ she will raise awareness for the issue of bullying and mental health in adolescents.

Describing the reason behind her song, she spoke about how at the age of 12 she saw firsthand how bullying impacted the mental well being of people her age.

“So many girls and boys my age struggling with their own mental health ,struggling with every day life, things that should be simple and enjoyable like going to school.”

The Cavan native says that the likes of social media is one of big reasons for bullying among people her age.

You can watch her video below:

Photo Credit: Youtube/Newstalk

