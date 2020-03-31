Claudia Schiffer has revealed she used to have security for her underwear at the height of her catwalk career.

She revealed in a new interview with Elle UK how she’d walk out on the runway to find her underwear gone, and so they ramped up security in order to stop fans trying to get too close to Claudia.

Schiffer said it became necessary for security to be employed to guard her underwear.

At the height of their fame, Campbell, Evangelista, Turlington, Crawford and Patitz all starred in George Michael’s Freedom music video, but Schiffer was a conspicuous absence.

She said: “Oh, the George Michael video where everyone participated … I was working with a lot of high-end brands at that time and I just thought ‘that doesn’t fit with the strategy right now’.

“It (missing the opportunity to be in the video) was stupid.”

She told Elle UK magazine: “When I was out on the runway I’d come back and constantly my underwear would be gone – my bra, my knickers … gone!”