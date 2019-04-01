Keith Duffy has thanked nurses and staff at the World medical hospital, Bangkok after he suffered a sickness due to “contaminated food.”

The singer spent three days admitted at the establishment with a fever of 38/40 degrees, vomiting and diarrhoea.

This lead to a secondary bowel infection and viral infection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Duffy (@officialkeithduffy) on Mar 31, 2019 at 6:29pm PDT

“The worst bad health experience of my life,” he captioned a photo on Instagram.

He went on to thank the staff at the hospital, who has given him a whole new perspective of selflessness he’ll never forget.

These ladies are my saviour. They are saints. Thank you, ladies, I love you

The 44-year-old is now set to rejoin Boyzone in Australia for the final leg of their farewell tour.

The official Boyzone Instagram account also posted a photo of Keith in the hospital and confirmed that he will be back performing on Tuesday.

“After three long days in hospital in Bangkok, Keith is back on his feet and will be flying to Adelaide today to join the Boyz for their show there on Tuesday night.

Big love and thanks to all the wonderful staff that have looked after him and for all the messages of support that you guys have sent out to him. #Boyzone”.

Share it:













Don't Miss