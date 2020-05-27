By Anna O’Donoghue

While the sexual content of Sally Rooney’s Normal People might have rustled the feathers of some Liveline callers, its treatment of mental health issues continues to be highly praised and noted in Episode 10, which aired last night on RTÉ.

Warning: Spoilers

In the episode Conall, played by Paul Mescal, portrays his character’s downward spiral in the wake of Rob’s suicide.


After a push from his housemate he seeks out the help of a therapist, to whom he explains his guilt over his friend’s death, as well as his own feelings of isolation and misery adapting to his new life in Dublin.

The beautifully poignant scene has tugged on heartstrings of viewers all over the world and raised some vital mental health awareness during these strange times.

Mescal has been praised for his performance and treatment of the scene.

