By Anna O’Donoghue

While the sexual content of Sally Rooney’s Normal People might have rustled the feathers of some Liveline callers, its treatment of mental health issues continues to be highly praised and noted in Episode 10, which aired last night on RTÉ.

Warning: Spoilers

In the episode Conall, played by Paul Mescal, portrays his character’s downward spiral in the wake of Rob’s suicide.

After a push from his housemate he seeks out the help of a therapist, to whom he explains his guilt over his friend’s death, as well as his own feelings of isolation and misery adapting to his new life in Dublin.

The beautifully poignant scene has tugged on heartstrings of viewers all over the world and raised some vital mental health awareness during these strange times.

Mescal has been praised for his performance and treatment of the scene.

Such a great scene, the whimpering, the red face, the nose running, the drooling and then only some tears at the end. Sadly just felt more real and a true performance. — deanrobins (@deanrobins1976) May 25, 2020

I have no words to describe tonight’s second episode of #NormalPeople. I do think it is a episode that everyone looking to gain some form of understanding of mental health issues should watch. It was handled so eloquently and was tough to watch — Ciara (@Ciara_McIntyre9) May 26, 2020

Scene on RTE now in #NormalPeople of Connell, struggling badly with his mental health and breaking down while seeeing a therapist. It’s the perfect portrayal of hopelessness, emptiness and feeling utterly alone..even when it looks like you are, you’re not. Ask for help ♥️ — Donnacha McCormack😎✈️⚽️📈🌏 (@dunta90) May 26, 2020

Such sensitive portrayal of mental health in #NormalPeople tonight. Captures the delicacy of it all, not much being said in therapy yet so much emotion to process. This is great writing & TV that reflects reality. — Áine (@Aine_NiG) May 26, 2020

Vulnerability, loneliness & suicide portrayed in a really emotional episode. Highlighting Mental Health & normalising Counselling for men was superb. Powerful acting from @mescal_paul . #NormalPeople but 👏👏 — L. NíHéineacháin (@LaobhaoiseNihE) May 26, 2020