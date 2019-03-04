News on Gemma Collins, Idris Elba and the #VansChallenge… here’s what you missed on this morning’s #TheBuzz with Dave & Trish.

Gemma Collins fans can keep their skates on! (sorry)

She might be jetting off to sunny Thailand during rehearsals for the Dancing on Ice grand final, but the TOWIE star has confirmed that she WILL be back for the last episode of the series. ITV bosses were apparently a tad worried that she wouldn’t make it back in time due to her busy schedule, but Gemma put those rumours firmly to bed on Twitter.

Guys don’t worry …. despite all the rumours I’m definitely BACK for the finals I wouldn’t miss it for the world 🌎 can’t wait to see who wins ✌🏻 https://t.co/k7moonE2bw — Gemma Collins (@missgemcollins) March 2, 2019

Idris Elba has once again shattered hopes that he’ll become the next James Bond, suggesting that he’s not interested in the role as he no longer wants to play characters that ‘define’ him. Elba’s been hotly-tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007, for the best part of around five years but Idris is yet to sign on that dotted line.

Chatting to Event magazine, the British actor said: ‘Bond is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and for that reason, whoever ends up playing it, lives it. ‘You’re that character, and known as that character for many, many years. I’m creating characters now that can still live alongside Idris. Not ones that take over me and solely define me.’

That sounds like a no, sadly.

So the internet has once again produced another gem this morning in the form of the #VansChallenge

After @Ibelievthehype on twitter created a video claiming that Vans sneakers will always land face-up when you throw them, other users followed suit by tossing their own skate shoes into the air.

So, apparently if you throw your vans – they land face up, always. So we did some research and we can confirm that the internet’s latest craze has some merit! Here’s some evidence:

if you throw your vans they will always land correctly. @VANS_66 #vanschallenge pic.twitter.com/4D26roC8rJ — ERIC ALESTAN FRAZIER (@EricAlestan) March 4, 2019

Oh snap it is true 😁😁 also shout out my vans from @Mwass_ plug😎😎#VansChallenge pic.twitter.com/40h1UQipsG — Avocado whisperer🥑 (@_mwangidenis) March 4, 2019

Try it yourself (when safe to do so) and let us know how you get on!

