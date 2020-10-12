The Wanted’s Tom Parker has revealed that he has been diagnosed with an inoperable and terminal brain tumour.

The 32-year old soon-to-be father of two broke the news on social media today.

In his post, he admitted that he made the decision to tell the world in order to raise awareness of the disease.

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why.

“There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment”.

“We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way.

“We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

“It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag“.

The Wanted bandmate revealed to OK magazine that over the summer he had suffered a number of unexplained seizures.

Following tests by doctors, he was told that he has stage four glioblastoma, a disease with a life expectancy of 3 to 18 months.

Tom’s wife Kelsey spoke of the diagnosis to the magazine in a one-off interview alongside her husband.

” It has been a crazy six weeks. We had an inkling that something was wrong in July, but we never could have imagined it was this.

“I honestly thought he was depressed about having man flu. We can’t even believe we’re having this conversation.

” I don’t think Tom will ever process this information. It’s horrendous.

“Watching your partner go through this is so hard, because how can I tell him to not let it consume him?

“I take his phone away from him, because otherwise he will sit there and Google things and then end up in a hole.

“The more you Google, the worse possible stuff it throws at you, and that’s not good for anyone.

Kelsey said that as a family they haven’t asked for a prognosis (estimated life expectancy) and say that they are asking for prayers and thoughts from people at this time.

