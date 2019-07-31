The trailer for Martin Scorsese’s new gangster drama The Irishman has finally arrived.

The Irishman is told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century.

Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organised crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

De Niro plays former hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran with Joe Pesci assuming the role of Russell Bufalin.

It is the first time actors Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci will work alongside each other his Scorsese’s 1995 film Casino.

Along with the trailer, new images have also been released showing off the big reunion.

First look images/ The Irishman

The film has been Scorsese’s most expensive project to date as lots of CGI was required to make the 75-year-old De Niro look like a 30-year-old for scenes set in 1959.

If you look closely the teaser trailer ends with a sneak peek sneak-peeker De Niro.

There’s no official release date yet, but the film will come to Netflix at some point in the autumn.

It is set to world premiere as the opening night selection at the 2019 New York Film Festival.