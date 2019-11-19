By Anna O’Donoghue

The second leader of Operation Transformation 2020 has been revealed by RTÉ Lifestyle.

49-year-old Jean Kinahan from Tullamore, Co Offaly will join Claire Beakhurst from Malahide, Co Dublin as one of the five leaders for this year’s show.

One of 12 children – six girls and six boys – Jean has lived in Tullamore all her life.

The full-time special needs assistant lives with her husband Podge and their dogs, Walter and Lexie.

She has two children, Natasha 25 and Jake, 23, who have recently moved out of the family home.

It’s been a tumultuous year for Jeanie, as in March 2019 doctors found a growth on her ovaries and removed them.

She woke up from surgery smack bang in menopause, which she says is “no craic at all”.

She doesn’t feel sexy or feminine anymore, and the knock to her confidence is clear to everyone around her.

As her 50th birthday edges nearer, Jeanie says she doesn’t want to hit that age at her current weight, and with her daughter getting married on 1 February next year, the pressure is on.

Speaking exclusively to RTÉ Lifestyle, Kinahan said she wants to be a sexy mother of the bride, not a frumpy one.