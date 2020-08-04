Hollwood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has bought the XFL American football league.
He made the announcement on Twitter, having teamed up with his ex-wife to agree the deal reportedly worth 121 million euros in total.
Taking a moment to illuminate this very cool and huge milestone.
My XFL partner, Dany Garcia becomes the first woman to OWN an entire sports league independent from a team. She was the architect in this acquisition and now we go to work – for the love of football. @xfl2020 https://t.co/7IOuGBSxYu
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020
The league halted its season in March because of the pandemic – and also laid off its employees and filed for bankruptcy protection.
A bankruptcy court still needs to approve the deal at a hearing on August 7. If that happens, the purchase should be completed by the end of the month.
The actor’s praised Dany Garcia as being the ‘architect’ of the acquisition.
View this post on Instagram
I’ll start this post with a heartfelt & excited, THANK YOU for the incredible responses I’ve been seeing from you all day. With my trail blazing partner @DanyGarciaCo & RedBird Capital’s Gerry Cardinale – we have acquired the XFL. With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to building our @xfl brand to create something special for the fans. My dreams of playing professional football never came true, however – this passion venture allows me to create opportunities for other players to showcase their talents, take care of their families and make their own dreams come true. Now, my partners and I go to work – for the love of football. #XFL #Owner #FullCircle
