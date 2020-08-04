Hollwood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has bought the XFL American football league.

He made the announcement on Twitter, having teamed up with his ex-wife to agree the deal reportedly worth 121 million euros in total.

Taking a moment to illuminate this very cool and huge milestone.

My XFL partner, Dany Garcia becomes the first woman to OWN an entire sports league independent from a team. She was the architect in this acquisition and now we go to work – for the love of football. @xfl2020 https://t.co/7IOuGBSxYu — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020

The league halted its season in March because of the pandemic – and also laid off its employees and filed for bankruptcy protection.

A bankruptcy court still needs to approve the deal at a hearing on August 7. If that happens, the purchase should be completed by the end of the month.

The actor’s praised Dany Garcia as being the ‘architect’ of the acquisition.