The MTV Video Music Awards WILL be going ahead in New York this year.

The annual event will be held on Sunday 30th August at the Barclays Centre with either a limited audience, or no audience at all.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement, saying the ceremony will follow all safety guidance.

MTV confirmed the plan in a press release, asserting that “the health and safety of artists, fans, industry, staff, and partners is of the utmost importance.”

Producers of the show, in co-operation with Barclays management, “have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved,” the release noted.

Precautionary measures will include social distancing procedures, capacity limitations and the “virtualisation” of components where possible.