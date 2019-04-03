Derry Girls creator, Lisa McGee has proven time and time again that she can make us belly-laugh one minute and speechless the next.

The most notable moment being the heart-wrenching poignant reference to Omagh bombings during the finale of season one.

Last night’s episode had the same effect.

While the gals and James attended a 50s style prom-type event, the ceasefire took place in the background.

The historical moment which eventually led to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.

During the episode, McGee tweeted a photo of the historic moment with the text: “Thank you, John”.

As the episode aired in the midst of the Brexit negotiations, the moment powerfully highlighted the importance of peace in Northern Ireland.

Something that stuck a chord with viewers.

Cork actress Siobhan McSweeney, who plays the legendary Sister Michael in the show, took to Twitter to comment on the significance of the storyline.

One user commented on how she was never thought any of the history in her “English school”.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays wee Claire, also reached out during the episode to remind “people in Westminster how hard people fought for peace in Northern Ireland and how they deserve so much more than being a pawn in their Brexit”.

