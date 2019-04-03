Derry Girls creator, Lisa McGee has proven time and time again that she can make us belly-laugh one minute and speechless the next.

The most notable moment being the heart-wrenching poignant reference to Omagh bombings during the finale of season one.

Last night’s episode had the same effect.

While the gals and James attended a 50s style prom-type event, the ceasefire took place in the background.

The historical moment which eventually led to the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.

During the episode, McGee tweeted a photo of the historic moment with the text: “Thank you, John”.

As the episode aired in the midst of the Brexit negotiations, the moment powerfully highlighted the importance of peace in Northern Ireland.

Something that stuck a chord with viewers.

That photograph is just as powerful as the young man in front of the tanks in Tiananmen Sq & should be on a billboard outside Parliament in London to remind MPs what they are risking. We moved to England to escape the Troubles, don’t want new generations to have to do that. — Humfrina (@humfrina) April 3, 2019

Cork actress Siobhan McSweeney, who plays the legendary Sister Michael in the show, took to Twitter to comment on the significance of the storyline.

I actually cried watching that scene tonight! Brought me back to my childhood when watching #rtenews about the troubles then history being made & there throwing it all away again.. makes me so mad as i love to visit Derry & Belfast as both amazing cities! — Veronica (@veronm78) April 2, 2019

Another kind of emosh ending this evening; the comparison of the girls fighting whilst the IRA called their ceasefire. Compare that to the finale of Season1: the girls dancing carefree unknowning the bomb that went off elsewhere. I may have been young but i remember the tragedy — Neal Fitzpatrick (@NealFitz1987) April 2, 2019

One user commented on how she was never thought any of the history in her “English school”.

Is it bad that I’m learning more from Derry Girls than any history class I’ve ever had? Not quite sure why we’re not taught about any of this in English schools. — Elle McGowan (@elle_mcgowan) April 2, 2019

Nicola Coughlan, who plays wee Claire, also reached out during the episode to remind “people in Westminster how hard people fought for peace in Northern Ireland and how they deserve so much more than being a pawn in their Brexit”.

Share it:













Don't Miss