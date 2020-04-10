The Late Late Show was the most complained about TV or radio programme in Ireland for the last three years.

However, not a single one of the 30 formal complaints made against the Ryan Tubridy-presented chat show from 2017 to 2019 was upheld.

Almost half of the complaints registered about the Late Late Show related to a single programme that was broadcast in January 2017.

An RTE spokesman said: “From the balance of 162 complaints, 12 were resolved and did not proceed to the BAI, while the remaining 150 were rejected.

It featured a controversial appearance by Blindboy of the Rubberbandits, in which he made a joke comparing communion wafer to “haunted bread”.

That episode attracted 14 complaints, of which two were resolved before being considered by the BAI. The remainder were all rejected.