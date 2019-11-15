The Killers have announced their biggest tour ever, which includes a stop off in Dublin.

The American rockers will play Malahide Castle on June 16 next year as part of their Imploding the Mirage Tour.

The band made their breakthrough with their 2004 album Hot Fuss, which included singles Mr Brightside and Somebody Told Me.

Tickets go on sale next Friday.

Meanwhile, Irish star Moncrieff has announced a Dublin gig next year.

He is playing at Dublin’s Academy on April 16. His EP The Early Hurts is released at the end of this month.