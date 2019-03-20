It’s the 25th anniversary of the Kilkenny Cat Laughs Festival.

The event is back for it’s silver jubilee and organisers say it’s shaping up to be on of the most exciting line ups ever.

Full of Irish and International talent – the festival returns to the marble city for the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The highlights for the 25th anniversary of the festival will see comedy giants Tommy Tiernan, Dylan Moran, Dara O’Briain, Alison Spittle, David O’Doherty, Jason Byrne, Joanne McNally & Ed Byrne gracing the Cat Laughs stage. We’ve an abundant list of Irish talent including Neil Delamere, Barry Murphy, Karl Spain, Andrew Maxwell, Eleanor Tiernan, Colm O’Regan, Chris Kent, Colin Murphy, Kevin McGahern, Fred Cooke, Julie Jay, Gearoid Farrelly and many more.

The impressive international line up is not to be missed with The Mash Reports’ Nish Kumar, Live At the Apollo’s Angela Barnes, Edinburgh comedy award winner Rose Mattafeo, everyone’s favourite curmudgeon Rich Hall, Never Mind the Buzzcocks’ Phill Jupitus, QI’s Alan Davies, Mock The Week’s Zoe Lyons, PLUS Lucy Porter, Jena Friedman, Fred MacAuley, Jo Caulfield, Comedians Comedy Award winner in Edinburgh Lou Sanders, Rosie Jones, Sam Campbell, Jamali Maddix & Glasgow’s new rising star Larry Dean.

The weird and wonderful STRAY is back with returning Barry Award Nominees The Bear Pack, improv performers of a near-divine level of inspiration. STRAY will also see the return of the much loved Soho Theatre, London’s most vibrant venue for new theatre, comedy and cabaret featuring an eclectic mix of acts including hip hop maestro Abandoman, the dragtasic La Gateaux Chocolat, Cabaret Queens Kiri Pritchard, Desiree Burch, Lucy Pearman, Jayde Adams & the fabulous AMusical.

After the success of their sold out Vicar St. debut, Dreamgun Film Reads will present their skewed, joke-stuffed & wholly unrehearsed take on cinematic classics. For their special Cat Laughs performance they are set to tackle Spielberg’s classic “JAWS” – will you be afraid to go back into the water?!!

And that’s not all! Karl Spain’s Hilarious Walking Tour, The Adam Hills Chat Show (you never know who will drop by!), the much-loved Improv Allstars & a double-header show with online sensations Tony Cantwell and Mawaan Rizwan

For more details click on our website which is now live at www.thecatlaughs.com

